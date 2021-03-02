VYPE Houston Boy's Soccer Top 20 powered by Lethal Enforcer Soccer

VYPE has partnered with Lethal Enforcer Soccer to provide the best soccer team rankings in the Greater Houston area. Every week, we will bring you a new set of Class 6A and 5A Boys and Girls Soccer Rankings. Check out the latest rankings below!
CLASS 6A
1- Ridge Point
2- Cinco Ranch
3- The Woodlands
4- Seven Lakes
5- Bridgeland
6- Klein Cain
7- North Shore
8- Klein Forest
9- Humble
10- Fort Bend Elsik
11- Dobie
12- Tompkins
13- Langham Creek
14- Strake Jesuit
15- Clear Springs
16- Channelview
17- Katy Taylor
18- Memorial
19- Cy-Falls
20- Aldine
CLASS 5A
1- Kingwood Park
2- Paetow
3- Friendswood
4- Magnolia West
5- Galena Park
6- Lamar Consolidated
7- Sharpstown
8- Foster
9- Nederland
10-Wisdom
11- Crosby
12- Caney Creek
13- New Caney Porter
14- Barbers Hill
15- College Station
16- Magnolia
17- Manvel
18- Terry
19- Milby
20- Fulshear