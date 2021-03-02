VYPE Houston Boy's Soccer Top 20 powered by Lethal Enforcer Soccer

VYPE has partnered with Lethal Enforcer Soccer to provide the best soccer team rankings in the Greater Houston area. Every week, we will bring you a new set of Class 6A and 5A Boys and Girls Soccer Rankings. Check out the latest rankings below!

CLASS 6A

1- Ridge Point

2- Cinco Ranch

3- The Woodlands

4- Seven Lakes

5- Bridgeland

6- Klein Cain

7- North Shore

8- Klein Forest

9- Humble

10- Fort Bend Elsik

11- Dobie

12- Tompkins

13- Langham Creek

14- Strake Jesuit

15- Clear Springs

16- Channelview

17- Katy Taylor

18- Memorial

19- Cy-Falls

20- Aldine

CLASS 5A

1- Kingwood Park

2- Paetow

3- Friendswood

4- Magnolia West

5- Galena Park

6- Lamar Consolidated

7- Sharpstown

8- Foster

9- Nederland

10-Wisdom

11- Crosby

12- Caney Creek

13- New Caney Porter

14- Barbers Hill

15- College Station

16- Magnolia

17- Manvel

18- Terry

19- Milby

20- Fulshear