VYPE 2021 Baseball Preview: Private School No. 3 Episcopal presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

The Episcopal Knights return a ton of talent from a year ago when the season was cut short. The Knights boast seven Southwest Preparatory Conference titles, the last being in 2018. Episcopal was in the SPC title game when we last played playoff baseball in 2019. So, who's coming back?

The Knights have some nice arms with Gunnar Brown (Cisco JC) and Tanner Fox, a pair of 6-foot-5 flame-throwers. Marco Gutierrez also lends an arm to the staff and can play in the infield.

Stephen Pena (UT-RGV) and Bennett Hanks roam the outfield, while James Taussig (Radford) is a utility-man starting behind the plate. Raffi Gross (Houston) will also play a big role on this year's team. Kinkaid, St. John's, and John Cooper will be the Knights' toughest competition.

