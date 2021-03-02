VYPE 2021 Baseball Preview: Private School No. 2 Lutheran South Academy

The Lutheran South Pioneers have won three TAPPS titles over the past five years. That's saying something. Coach Aaron Schneider has built a power program down in south Houston and returns some serious firepower in 2021.

It all starts with lefty pitcher Luke Harrison (Texas), the district MVP in football and a national recruit on the diamond. Harrison pitched in the state title game dating back to his freshman season and is the undeniable ace.

He does have help in Wyatt Kuhlow (Southwestern), who doubles as a catcher. Christian Melillo (Southwestern) can also pitch but anchors the outfield, and lefty Nelson Klein (Benedictine College) can also play first base. Easton Brenner (Lafayette College) is the glue in the middle infield.

At the plate is The Hammer De'undre Jones (Kansas State), who can completely pulverize the baseball. Jones is just a junior. Twins Tyler and Garrett Helpenstill will also play big roles in the Pioneers' success.

