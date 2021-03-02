BREAKING: Demetrius Hunter Commits to Oklahoma

One of the most highly sought-after recruits in the nation is headed to Norman. West Orange Stark's Demetrius "Pancake" Hunter gave his pledge to the Sooners late Monday night.

According to rivals.com Hunter is the No. 2 Center in the Country and No. 1 in the state of TX.

West Orange Stark has a proud football tradition with multiple NFL Players including Earl Thomas of the Baltimore Ravens. Demetrius Hunter makes the 7th commit for the Sooners and first O-Lineman.