No, J.J. Watt didn’t announce his team choices through a peloton bike

The free agent made sure to shut down the rumor

Vanessa Richardson
, KPRC

Texans
Houston Texans J.J. Watt sits on the bench during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2012, in Houston. (AP Photo/Dave Einsel) (The Associated Press)

J.J. Watt; free agent, philanthropist, and.... Peloton aficionado??

On Monday morning, ESPN’s Field Yates, who covers the NFL, caused a stir when he reported that a Peloton profile belonging to Watt had an interesting bio: “SB56...GB...CLE....BUFF.”

That’s not difficult to interpret. Watt wants to win a Super Bowl, and his three choices (according to this profile) are Green Bay, Cleveland, and Buffalo.

Immediately, internet sleuths started questioning whether or not this was really Watt’s profile, and he took to twitter to clarify it himself.

Here are the tweets;

Ok... so we know the peloton theory isn’t accurate. Maybe soon, we’ll know which team is landing Watt. Or, maybe he’ll take his sweet time and keep us on the edge of our peloton bikes.

