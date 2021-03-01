DFW Girls Hoops: Regional Finals

Just eight teams remain in play in the UIL girls basketball playoff chase. You can see all the scores from the Regional Semifinals here, but here are some of the main takeaways from the previous round.

DFW runs 6A Regions I and II; Frisco Liberty is back at it again; Ponder continues its roll through 3A .

Below is the schedule for the Regional Finals.



6A

Region I

W8 South Grand Prairie (24-2) vs. W6 Plano East (21-3) - 7 p.m. Tuesday @ Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center (Fort Worth)



Region II

W11 DeSoto (25-2) vs. R11 Duncanville (28-2) - 7 p.m. Tuesday @ Waxahachie HS (Waxahachie)



5A

Region II

T9 Frisco Liberty (20-8) vs. W10 Wylie East - 6:30 p.m. Tuesday @ McKinney HS (McKinney)



4A

Region II

W15 Gilmer (25-2) vs. R12 Dallas Pinkston (26-5) - 7 p.m. Tuesday @ Eustace HS (Eustace)



Ad

3A

Region II

W11 Gunter (26-5) vs. W10 Ponder (28-3) - 7 p.m. Tuesday @ Braswell HS (Little Elm)