DFW Boys Hoops: Regional Semis

Eighteen DFW-area teams remain in the playoff hunt as the postseason draws to a close. You can see the entire scoreboard of the regional quarterfinals here, but there were quite a few noteworthy finishes.

Byron Nelson just got past North Crowley; Dallas Jesuit knocked off district foe Lake Highlands in the team's third meeting of the year; Mansfield Timberview used a technical foul to escape Fort Worth Wyatt; Argyle continued its roll.

The Regional Semifinals are set and we have those games below.



6A

Region I

W4 Byron Nelson (22-3) vs. W7 Richardson (24-1) - 7 p.m. Tuesday @ Rock Hill HS (Prosper)

W1 El Paso Americas (20-1) vs. T7 Dallas Jesuit (20-6) - 5 p.m. Tuesday @ Stanton HS (Stanton)



Region II

W11 Waxahachie (19-2) vs. W16 Cypress Woods (22-3) - 6:30 p.m. Tuesday @ Temple HS (Temple)

R11 Duncanville (25-1) vs. T16 Cypress Park (20-5) - 7 p.m. Tuesday @ Fairfield HS (Fairfield)



5A

Region I

W3 Amarillo (22-3) vs. W8 Mansfield Timberview (22-3) - 6 p.m. Tuesday @ Burkburnett HS (Burkburnett)

W1 El Paso Chapin (21-1) vs. R8 Mansfield Summit (23-4) - 4:30 p.m. Tuesday @ Andrews HS (Andrews)



Region II

W12 Lancaster (25-4) vs. W15 Mt. Pleasant (27-0) - 6 p.m. Tuesday @ Boyd HS (McKinney)

R12 Dallas Kimball (14-10) vs. W13 Highland Park (20-4) - 7 p.m. Tuesday @ Midlothian HS (Midlothian)



4A

Region I

W3 Lubbock Estacado (24-2) vs. W7 Argyle (26-1) - 6 p.m. Tuesday @ Vernon HS (Vernon)

W2 Seminole (21-6) vs. R7 Decatur (25-6) - 6 p.m. Tuesday @ Howard Payne University (Brownwood)



Region II

W12 Dallas Carter (25-1) vs. W16 Lindale (24-5) - 7 p.m. Tuesday @ Forney HS (Forney)

W10 Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy (23-5) vs. W13 Kaufman (19-4) - 7 p.m. Tuesday @ Ennis HS (Ennis)



3A



Region I

R2 Abernathy (13-5) vs. W8 Brock (27-3) - 6 p.m. Tuesday @ Wylie HS (Abilene)



Region II

W9 Dallas Madison (21-5) vs. W14 Atlanta (19-4) - 6 p.m. Friday @ Athens HS (Athens)

1A



Region III

R17 Lometa (7-3) vs. W22 Slidell (26-3) - TBD