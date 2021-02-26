VYPE 2021 Softball Preview: Private School No. 4 The Woodlands Christian Academy

Richard Perez's squad was in the big dance two years ago, playing for the TAPPS Division III State title. TWCA fell short but would have been a solid contender to get back in 2020, after suffering only one loss in '19.

Turning the page to this year, seven starters are back, including their ace McKenna Meadors (Hill College). Ashley Darilek returns for her junior season but will make the move from shortstop to catcher.

Gracie Graham is a nice lefty batter who flashes the leather at second base. Finally, Mattie Hopkins will move to centerfield, which will be "huge for the outfield this season", according to Perez.

Other players to watch include Mackenzie Morris, who brings a big bat to the lineup and will play shortstop, and Aubrey Hollas, who returns after taking a year off. She will play first base.

For Perez, their focus in 2021 will be "100-percent on Team, Commitment, Dedication and Accountability".

