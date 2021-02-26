VYPE 2021 Softball Preview: Private School No. 3 Lutheran South Academy

Lutheran South Academy has confidence and why shouldn't they?

The Pioneers haven't soon forgotten about the magical 2019 season, which gave them their second title in five years. As Nicole Andrade eyes her fourth year as head coach at LSA with seven starters back, the confidence is there.

The big thing they bring back is power. Ashley Foret, Cayden Koster, and Evany Gonzalez all hit over .500 a year ago. Lily Psencik also hit for .400. Mackenzie Clark and Krista Van Aken will be the unit out in the circle and behind the plate, respectively, for LSA.

Also expect Olivia Munoz, Gayle Henderson, and freshman Kat Maldonado to be leaders defensively on the field. Coach Andrade believes the lessons they learned from the 2020 season being taken away have made them stronger together as a unit heading into 2021.

Ad

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE 2021 VYPE BASEBALL/SOFTBALL MAGAZINE

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE 2021 VYPE BASEBALL/SOFTBALL PHOTOS

CLICK HERE TO VIEW FULL DIGITAL MAGAZINE