Texans release Duke Johnson after 2 seasons

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates with wide receiver Kenny Stills (12) and running back Duke Johnson (25) after the Texans scored a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

HOUSTON – Duke Johnson’s days in Houston have come to an end.

The running back was cut by the Texans on Friday, as first reported by Adam Schefter and confirmed by KPRC 2. Johnson, who spent two seasons in Houston, later thanked the fans on Instagram.

The Texans acquired Johnson from the Cleveland Browns before the 2019 season, sending a third-round draft pick in exchange for the running back.

Johnson largely played a back-up role to Carlos Hyde in the first season and David Johnson in the second. The Texans never properly utilized his skills, leaving fans frustrated that he got so few touches.

In the 2020 season, Johnson carried the ball 77 times for 235 yards and one touchdown in 11 games, according to the NFL Network.

Johnson’s absence saves the Texans $5 million in cap space.

Here’s what Johnson said on Instagram: