Texans cut starting center Nick Martin

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 15: Nick Martin #66 of the Houston Texans looks over the defense during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Texans defeated the Titans 24-21. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans will have a new man snapping the ball to Deshaun Watson, or whoever is behind center in 2021. Houston cut longtime center Nick Martin, saving the team $6.2 million in salary cap.

Martin started 62 games for the Texans, including all-but-two at center since 2017. Martin signed a 3-year, $33 million contract extension in 2019 and was a favorite of Bill O’Brien.

Martin was set to make a base salary of $7.25 million for 2021, and had a $2.5 million roster bonus. By cutting Martin, Houston is only responsible for the roster bonus.

After a flurry of moves including the release of J.J. Watt, Senio Kelemete and Duke Johnson, the Texans have opened up more than $16 million in salary cap room.