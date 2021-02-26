Future Backfield Duo of UT Football?

Houston - Major recruiting news dropped in #txhsfb when nationally ranked recruit Rueben Owns out of El Campo High School committed to the Texas Longhorns.

Owens is the first commit for new head coach Steve Sarkisian in the 2023 Class, but when he arrives in Austin he will join Jaydon Blue, the No. 1 RB in the country in the Class of 2022, out of Klein Cain. Blue committed to the Longhorns earlier this month and welcomed Owens to the family on social media.

The #txhsfb recruiting landscape in Houston is hot. Texas A&M seems to be winning the recruiting battle in Houston, but the Longhorns made a huge splash in the commitment of Owens. If Longhorn fans want a glimpse of the future, be sure to check out Jaydon Blue and Rueben Owens this fall.