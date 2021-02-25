VYPE Houston Preseason Private School Softball: Others to Watch

Second Baptist School enters this season with six starters returning for Brandy Mardis' team. Once basketball season is over, Leyla Ertan will make her way over to the field. Becca Sloan enters her junior year and will patrol the outfield. Emma Garcia will settle in behind the plate. Rachel Riley is a two-time all-state pick, who will be the ace for the Eagles and is committed to the University of Pennsylvania. Also, watch for Emily Rogers at shortstop.



Bay Area Christian reached the second round of the TAPPS Division III playoffs in 2019. The Lady Broncos are young as juniors Amanda Pollock (P), Annelise Shaw (Utility), and sophomore catcher Alyson Griffith will star for the team. Pollock was named honorable mention, all-state as a freshman in 2019.

St. Pius X will be under new coach Rodney Smith this season. He will have some star power as rising recruit Victoria Hunter and UTSA-signee Emily Dear return for the Panthers in 2021.

