The Private School landscape in the city of Houston is healthy. Between the Southwest Preparatory Conference and the TAPPS big and small schools, the Bayou City has some legit contenders to bring home titles. There are tons of challengers across the city, so let the games begin.

Here are the 2021 VYPE Houston Preseason Private School Baseball Rankings!

1) Kinkaid Falcons

2) Lutheran South Academy Pioneers

3) Episcopal Knights

4) The Woodlands Christian Academy Warriors

5) Concordia Lutheran Crusaders

Others to Watch: St. Thomas, St. Pius X, Second Baptist School, Emery/Weiner, Fort Bend Christian Academy, Bay Area Christian, Cypress Christian, John Cooper School