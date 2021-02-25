Hat Trick! W.T. White plays three games in three days with three wins

The W.T. White Lady Longhorn soccer team has been dominating on the field as district play nears its end. Currently standing at No. 3 in their district with a 12-3-1 overall record (8-3), the Lady Longhorns powered through three games in three days - all of which they emerged victoriously.

On Monday, the Lady Longhorns pulled off a 5-0 win over Newman Smith with a remarkable goal from freshman forward, Melanie Garcia:

5-0 win for our game tonight! Two goals for MG, one for Miranda, and a goal of the year candidate for Melanie 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/NohmUcXOxk — WTWGirlsSoccer (@WTWGirlsSoccer) February 23, 2021

Senior night on Tuesday was met with an astounding 8-1 win over Conrad. Goal scorers in the match included seniors Alexa Arambul, Miranda Gomez, Elody Sanchez, and Karen Lopez. Other goals are from junior Miniya Browning, sophomore Sandi Agudo, and freshman Melanie Garcia.:

Senior night was a success! We are so proud of these five wonderful girls! Thank you for all you have given us and all you have sacrificed during your time as a longhorn!! pic.twitter.com/w882qyYVkE — WTWGirlsSoccer (@WTWGirlsSoccer) February 24, 2021

Finally, Wednesday, the Lady Longhorns pulled off another 5-0 win over Hillcrest. Garcia pulled off four goals in the win while senior Alexa Arambul scored one.

W.T. White's next match is set for Saturday against Jefferson at 11:30 am.