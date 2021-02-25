Diamond Stars: VYPE's Top 21 Softball Preseason Prospects

Heading into the 2021 season, VYPE decided to rank its Top 21 prospects in both baseball and softball in the Greater Houston area.

Here are the Top 21 softball players as ranked by VYPE heading into the spring.

1 Sophia Simpson, Barbers Hill (Texas)

2 Turiya Coleman, C.E. King (Oklahoma)

3 Koko Wooley, La Porte (Texas A&M)

4 Mya Holmes, Texas City (Texas)

5 Samantha Landry, Barbers Hill (UL at Lafayette)

6 Katie Cimusz, Atascocita (Texas)

7 Kennedy Powell, Conroe (UCLA)

8 Olivia Johnson, Pearland Dawson (Washington)

9 Mia Scott, Angleton (Texas)

10 Kayden Henry, Dickinson

11 Ja'Naiya Thomas, Cypress Creek (Houston)

12 Demi Elder, Clear Springs (Texas Tech)

13 Emiley Kennedy, Lake Creek (Texas A&M)

14 Kasidi Pickering, Atascocita

15 Sa'Mya Jones, Pearland Dawson

16 Emma Strood, Clear Springs (LSU)

17 Avery Hodge, Fort Bend Christian Academy (Oklahoma)

18 Gabby Leach, The Woodlands

19 Alannah Leach, The Woodlands

20 Brianna Ellis, Memorial (Auburn)

21 Cameryn Harrison, Katy

