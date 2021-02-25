Diamond Stars: VYPE's Top 21 Baseball Preseason Prospects

Heading into the 2021 season, VYPE decided to rank its Top 21 prospects in both baseball and softball in the Greater Houston area.

Here are the Top 21 baseball players as ranked by VYPE heading into the spring.

1 Izaac Pacheco, Friendswood (Texas A&M)

2 Caedmon Parker, TWCA (TCU)

3 Jakob Schulz, Memorial (Vanderbilt)

4 Luke Harrison, Lutheran South (Texas)

5 John Spikerman, Lake Creek (Oklahoma)

6 Conner Weigman, Bridgeland (Texas A&M)

7 Jace LaViolette, Tompkins (LSU)

8 Will Maynard, Klein Cain (Texas A&M)

9 Mason Marriott, Tomball (Baylor)

10 Justin Vossos, Ridge Point (Texas A&M)

11 Cameron Cauley, Barbers Hill (Texas Tech)

12 Casen Nuemann, Tomball (Baylor)

13 Graiden West, Tompkins (Rice)

14 Dylan Kerbow, The Woodlands (Texas State)

15 Keegan Lynn, Memorial (Arkansas)

16 Austin Ford, Cy Woods (Arkansas)

17 Murphy Brooks, Bridgeland (TCU)

18 Chase Pelter, Kinkaid (TCU)

19 Tab Tracy, Stratford (Houston)

20 Aaron Calhoun, Clear Brook (Oklahoma)

21 Ryan Williams, Bridgeland (Mississippi State)

