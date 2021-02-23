Strike 'Em: San Antonio's UIL Girls Soccer Top 10 Updated Rankings

The Winter storm may be over, but the winter soccer season is still going strong! The top teams are roaring back on the field after a week off due to weather! Here are our top area UIL teams and the updated rankings!

San Antonio UIL Girls Soccer Top 10 (2/23):

1. Smithson Valley (Previously: 1) 13-0

2. Reagan (Previously: 2) 14-1-1

3. Johnson (Previously: 5) 7-1-3

4. LEE (Previously: 3) 9-2-2

5. Brandeis (Previously: 4) 7-2-1

6. Clark (Previously: 8) 8-4-2

7. Madison (Previously: 6) 8-3-2

8. Clemens (Previously: 7) 7-3-2

9. Cibolo Steele (Previously: NR) 9-4-1

10. Boerne Champion (Previously: 9) 11-2

By Allison Ling

