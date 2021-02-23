Grapevine Mustangs tally second postseason win in four decades

For the first time in four seasons, the Grapevine High School Mustangs have tallied a postseason win. With a 54-46 win over Fort Worth Brewer Monday night, the Mustangs are headed to the second round of playoffs.

With a 7-7 fourth place finish in their district, the Mustangs were the underdogs headed into the matchup against an 8-1 Bears team. Grapevine was able to pull off a strong win and advance. The team is 15-13 on the season having outscored their opponents this season by 39 points.

The postseason win marks only the second time Grapevine has won a playoff game in 40 years. The Mustangs are set to play the Mansfield Summit Jaguars on Wednesday at Kennedale High School in the area round. Tip-off is set for 7:00 pm.