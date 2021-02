The Ridge Point Panthers came ready to play the Tompkins Falcons. The Panthers were up at the end of the first half 44-24! Though the Falcons tried to make a comeback during the second half of the game, the Panthers were just too fast and it wasn't enough. The final score was 71-58 Ridge Point. Check out the photos below!

Tip off!

Z. Gonsoulin (#2) on defense.

K. Hill (#3) on defense against Falcon.

Falcon attempts to go up for two points as panthers defend the goal.

Z. Gonsoulin (2) on defense.

M. Lewis (#13) looking for open panther to pass to.

R. Prudhomme (#11) sets up play.

R. Prudhomme (#11) looks for open panther to pass to.

L. Rodriguez (312) drives into paint.

(Left) M. Lewis (#13) and (Right) L. Rodriguez (#12).