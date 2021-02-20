The Wrap: Girls Basketball Playoffs Scores, Highlights, Interviews, Photos (Area)

Even though it was delayed by just a few days, the 2021 UIL Girls Basketball playoffs have officially begun in Houston.

Saturday was a huge day across the city with multiple games being played at Houston ISD's Delmar Fieldhouse and Katy ISD's Merrell Center and multiple other locations.

VYPE was at both locations to take in some of the biggest games of the day.

We will continue to update this story throughout the day as scores, highlights and more comes in.





No. 1 Cypress Creek defeats Cinco Ranch 67-29

Cypress Creek looked the part on Saturday.

From the beginning, the No. 1-ranked team in the state was tenacious on defense, creating multiple turnovers and opportunities for their offense. Led by Texas signees Rori Harmon and Kyndall Hunter, Cypress Creek was impressive. Hunter led the team with 23 points, while Harmon scored 17. Four players overall ended the game in double-digits.

The defense is what was truly impressive.

After a 10-point first quarter, Cypress Creek locked down to allow seven total points over the next two quarters. Cypress Creek's lead ballooned to 32-13 at the half on the way to the 38-point victory.

Cypress Creek moves on to play Heights in the next round, which defeated Ridge Point 61-58 on Saturday.

Cypress Creek Player of the Game - Kyndall Hunter

Photo Gallery: Cypress Creek vs Cinco Ranch (Photos by Bradley Collier/VYPE)

Langham Creek defeats Grand Oaks 58-37

​Langham Creek is moving on in the playoffs with a big win over Grand Oaks on Saturday. The Lobos move on to play either Tomball Memorial or Westfield in the Regional Quarterfinals.

Houston Heights defeats Ridge Point 61-58

Heights is into the Regional Quarterfinals for a second-straight year. After a three-point victory over Ridge Point, the Bulldogs move on to face Cypress Creek in the next round.