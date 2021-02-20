The Wrap: Boys Basketball Playoffs Highlights, Interviews, Scores (Bi-District)

Even though it was delayed by just a few days, the 2021 UIL Boys Basketball playoffs have officially begun in Houston.

Saturday was a huge day across the city with multiple games being played at Houston ISD's Delmar Fieldhouse and Katy ISD's Merrell Center and multiple other locations.

VYPE was at both locations to take in some of the biggest games of the day.

We will continue to update this story throughout the day as scores, highlights and more comes in.



Jack Yates defeats Sealy 95-71

Jack Yates showed its force again as it not suprisingly opened the playoffs with a double-digit win and nearly hitting the 100-point mark. The Lions are one of the teams that reached the state tournament last year but due to COVID-19 never got a chance to finish the year. Yates moves on to play the winner of Hamshire-Fannett and Silsbee next week in the Area Round.

Memorial defeats Westbury 62-51

The Mustangs win first round of the playoffs 62-51!! #MustangProud pic.twitter.com/vh3GGYeCGU — MHS Mustangs (@MHShouston) February 20, 2021

It was a big morning for the Memorial Mustangs who are into the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2002. Only the third time since 1990 are the Mustangs into the Area Round. Memorial moves on to take on the winner of FB Elkins and Mayde Creek.

Fort Bend Hightower defeats Waltrip 100-43

Hightower Boys with the win over Waltrip. On to the next. ⁦@HHS_Boys_Bball⁩ ⁦@HHS_Canes⁩ pic.twitter.com/fIdD8Emwe7 — FBISD Athletics (@FBISDAthletics) February 20, 2021

Another state finalist from 2020 has taken the next step back to the Alamodome. On Saturday morning, FB Hightower defeated Waltrip 100-43. The Hurricanes move on to face the winner of Crosby and Texas City. If it is Crosby, that will be a rematch of the Regional Quarterfinals from a year ago.