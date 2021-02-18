McDonald's Announces 23 Houston Nominees for All American Games

HOUSTON, TX – Today is a celebration of basketball – the game, its players, and their journey to greatness – as McDonald's announces that local Houstonians are among the top basketball talent nominated for the 44th annual McDonald's All American Games teams.

The list of more than 700 top girls and boys high school seniors from across the country recognizes 23 players from Houston, Texas –18 girls players and 5 boys players.

The local players nominated for the 2021 McDonald's All American Games final roster are:



Joshua Fanuiel, Fort Bend Elkins High School, Missouri City

Jaden Jones, Dasche Spartans Homeschool, Cedar Hill

Noah Kon, Houston Christian High School, Houston

Edgar Romero, Strake Jesuit College Prep, Houston

Kaleb Stewart, Atascocita High School, Humble

Raven Adams, Ridge Point High School, Missouri City

Gia Adams, Jersey Village High School, Houston

Amani Bartlett, Houston Christian High School, Houston

Alexis Clayborne, Clear Falls High School, League City

Aleighyah Fontenot, Ridge Point High School, Missouri City

Trinity Garrett, Smithson Valley High School, Spring Branch

Tori Garza, New Caney High School, New Caney

Payton Gorgan, Westside High School, Houston

Rori Harmon, Cypress Creek High School, Houston

Kyndall Hunter, Cypress Creek High School, Houston

Jada Malone, The Village School, Houston

Adaora Nwokeji, Summer Creek High School, Houston

Briana Peguero, Jersey Village High School, Houston

Kaley Perkins, Langham Creek High School, Houston

Shanna Petty, Westside High School, Houston

Crystal Smith, OD Tompkins High School, Katy

Bre'yon White, Shadow Creek High School, Pearland

Kaiya Wynn, Foster High School, Richmond





In keeping with the storied tradition, the final team roster of 48 players will be named later this month. But, much like the senior year seasons of these athletes, commemorating these players will look different this year due to COVID-19. McDonald's made the difficult decision to forego in-person Games after consulting with health and safety experts and will honor the 2021 class through a virtual celebration. This decision was made in the interest of protecting the health and safety of student-athletes, their families, and event staff. However, being named a McDonald's All American is about so much more than the game; it is a once-in-a-lifetime achievement for high school seniors.





McDonald's is committed to giving the incredible student-athletes who are named to the final team the recognition they deserve for their accomplishments and dedication to the game of basketball. Despite the state of the 2021 Games, they are legends and will be All Americans for life. Details of the virtual celebration will be shared soon.



This year's talent is spread coast-to-coast, with nominees representing 44 states and the District of Columbia. High school players from Texas received the most nominations (87), followed by Florida (58) and California (57). Alumni of the nation's premier high school basketball showcase include Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Zion Williamson, Maya Moore, Candace Parker, A'ja Wilson, and many more.

A complete list of 2021 McDonald's All American Games Nominees is available at mcdaag.com.



@McDAAG

Be sure to follow @McDAAG on Twitter and Instagram to receive exclusive access to 2021 McDonald's All American Games announcements and a behind-the-scenes look at current and past McDonald's All Americans.





