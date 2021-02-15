​DROUGHT IS OVER: Memorial Girls win first playoff game in 16 years​

16 years in the making! The Memorial girl's basketball team won their first round playoff game by defeating Bellaire 71-43 on Thursday night at Delmar Fieldhouse. The last time the Lady Mustangs won a playoff game the current players weren't even in elementary school. Sophomore Riley McCloskey led the team with a game-high 25 points.

The Lady Mustangs hope to continue their winning ways through the next round of the playoffs as Memorial will face a familiar foe in Katy Tompkins. Tompkins defeated Memorial in the third game of the season 58-44. Tip-off will be Wednesday, February 17th at the Merrell Center in Katy at 5:00 pm.

Enjoy the Highlights below as the Memorial Lady Mustangs advanced to the second round of the playoffs!



