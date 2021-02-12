Top DFW Boys Hoops Games for 2/12 & 2/13

It's the final Friday of the boys' basketball season as the girls postseason started Thursday and continues with Bi-District through Saturday. So with the final week of the boys regular season upon us, we look at the best nine games of the forthcoming weekend, including a number of teams hit with COVID-19 restarting their seasons. Power Ranking matchups from our last set of rankings.



The ranking associated with each team is the ranking we gave to them in their respective classification, and the records are according to MaxPreps.com



Grandview (14-9) vs. Van Alstyne (17-8)

Saint Jo (17-6) vs. Slidell (23-3)

Birdville (18-8) vs. #8 Denton Ryan (19-6)

Ferris (15-9) vs. #8 Alvarado (17-3)

#2 Arlington Oakridge vs. #3 Dallas St. Mark's (5-1)

#5 Richardson (21-1) vs. Dallas Jesuit (15-7)

#2 Arlington Pantego (15-9) vs. #1 Arlington Grace Prep (17-1)

#5 Fort Worth YMLA (17-3) vs. Fort Worth Dunbar (10-9)

Cedar Hill (14-8) vs. #7 Waxahachie (15-2)

