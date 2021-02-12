J.J. Watt and the Texans part ways: What players are saying

Players from around the NFL are reacting to J.J. Watt’s exit from Houston.
His quarterback, Deshaun Watson, sent the following tweet:
Salute to one of the Greatest of All Time @JJWatt I appreciate you for all the work you put in and more importantly the person you are. Any team in the league will be better the day you out on their jersey! 1OVE my brother! MORE Glory 🙏🏾— Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) February 12, 2021
J.J. Watt to the Steelers? It’s where both of his younger brother’s play. T.J used a GIF of The Rock to indicate he’d like his big brother to join them in Pittsburgh.
https://t.co/HacHLcXJI6 pic.twitter.com/6ACIM6YYOZ— TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) February 12, 2021
Whitney Mercilus weighed in:
Honored to have played with one of the greatest @JJWatt #Legend pic.twitter.com/PKCXhbS4xP— Whitney Mercilus (@Merci380) February 12, 2021
Watt was known to be a mentor to many. His teammate Charles Omenihu thanked him for the guidance:
I can’t Thank you enough for the talks we’ve had the time you’ve taken to help me in the little things for my game all of it. Houston appreciates you bro and all you’ve done for the city. Continue to be you and a great leader for your next team, the HOF awaits love bro. @JJWatt pic.twitter.com/7CFTx5yWuu— Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) February 12, 2021
Retired NFL player and media personality Pat McAfee joined the many in speculating where Watt’s next move could be:
17 Mill off the books for the fluttering Texans organization...— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 12, 2021
Will he go to Pittsburgh?
Watt
Green Bay?
Watt
LA?
Watt
Indy?
Watt
Tampa?
Watt
Detroit?
Probably not https://t.co/Qd5IBWzPzP