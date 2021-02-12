36ºF

Sports

J.J. Watt and the Texans part ways: What players are saying

From his brothers to his teammates, the sports world is reacting to Watt’s exit from Houston

Vanessa Richardson, KPRC

FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Houston. Watt and the Texans have mutually agreed to part ways, ending the tenure of the face of the franchise and adding another huge change to an offseason filled with upheaval. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File)
Players from around the NFL are reacting to J.J. Watt’s exit from Houston.

His quarterback, Deshaun Watson, sent the following tweet:

J.J. Watt to the Steelers? It’s where both of his younger brother’s play. T.J used a GIF of The Rock to indicate he’d like his big brother to join them in Pittsburgh.

Whitney Mercilus weighed in:

Watt was known to be a mentor to many. His teammate Charles Omenihu thanked him for the guidance:

Retired NFL player and media personality Pat McAfee joined the many in speculating where Watt’s next move could be:

