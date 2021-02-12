J.J. Watt and the Texans part ways: What players are saying

FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Houston. Watt and the Texans have mutually agreed to part ways, ending the tenure of the face of the franchise and adding another huge change to an offseason filled with upheaval. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File)

Players from around the NFL are reacting to J.J. Watt’s exit from Houston.

His quarterback, Deshaun Watson, sent the following tweet:

Salute to one of the Greatest of All Time @JJWatt I appreciate you for all the work you put in and more importantly the person you are. Any team in the league will be better the day you out on their jersey! 1OVE my brother! MORE Glory 🙏🏾 — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) February 12, 2021

J.J. Watt to the Steelers? It’s where both of his younger brother’s play. T.J used a GIF of The Rock to indicate he’d like his big brother to join them in Pittsburgh.

Whitney Mercilus weighed in:

Honored to have played with one of the greatest @JJWatt #Legend pic.twitter.com/PKCXhbS4xP — Whitney Mercilus (@Merci380) February 12, 2021

Watt was known to be a mentor to many. His teammate Charles Omenihu thanked him for the guidance:

I can’t Thank you enough for the talks we’ve had the time you’ve taken to help me in the little things for my game all of it. Houston appreciates you bro and all you’ve done for the city. Continue to be you and a great leader for your next team, the HOF awaits love bro. @JJWatt pic.twitter.com/7CFTx5yWuu — Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) February 12, 2021

Retired NFL player and media personality Pat McAfee joined the many in speculating where Watt’s next move could be: