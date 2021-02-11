41ºF

KPRC story goes viral as Texas mom tackles suspected peeper

Folks from the sports world have weighed in

Vanessa Richardson, KPRC

Don’t mess with mama bear.

KPRC news reporter shared the story of a Lake Jackson mother tackling a man she suspected had been peeping into her daughter’s bedroom. The tackle was caught on police’s surveillance camera.

Now, folks in the sports world are weighing in, rating and assessing her tackle as they do the young men attending the NFL combine.

Here are some of the best tweets below:

