KPRC story goes viral as Texas mom tackles suspected peeper

Don’t mess with mama bear.

KPRC news reporter shared the story of a Lake Jackson mother tackling a man she suspected had been peeping into her daughter’s bedroom. The tackle was caught on police’s surveillance camera.

Now, folks in the sports world are weighing in, rating and assessing her tackle as they do the young men attending the NFL combine.

Here are some of the best tweets below:

The fastest rising LB on @MelKiperESPN’s Big Board. pic.twitter.com/hZkZDrL7Ce — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 11, 2021

MUST WATCH: Mom Delivers The Perfect Form Tackle Against Alleged Pervert Trying To Look Into Her Daughter's Room https://t.co/csffk83Gqz pic.twitter.com/8SYNol26Sn — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 11, 2021