Sophomore standout Ja'Kobe Walter helps lead McKinney to a district title

With an outstanding 71-55 win over Denton Guyer on Tuesday night, the McKinney Lions finished the regular season with a district title. The team's Twitter account posted about the special moment on the social media platform:

So a special thing happened tonight... pic.twitter.com/rqBF0QWf4L — McKinney Basketball (@MHSLionsHoops) February 10, 2021

During the game, a special moment happened for sophomore guard Ja'Kobe Walter as he put up 20 points marking his 1,000th career point. Walter has been a force on the Lions' squad all season as he helped lead them to the UIL Class 6A Region I District 5 title.

Walter helped the Lions finish district play completely undefeated with a 12-0 district record. On the season, the Lions are 24-2 with their only two losses coming in non-district play against strong opponents like Richardson and South Grand Prairie.