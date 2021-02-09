DFW Hoops Girls Playoffs: Bi-District

It's playoff time in the Metroplex and just about every spot has been decided, with the exception of a couple of seeds needing to be decided.

Still, the playoffs begin Thursday with the Bi-District Round running through Saturday. Here are the DFW-area games from 6A through 3A.

This page will be updated when new information is obtained.

W= District winner; R = District runner-up; T = District third place; F = District fourth place



6A Bi-District Games

REGION I

W4 Keller vs. F3 Fort Worth Boswell - 6:00 Thursday @ Arlington HS (Arlington)

W3 North Crowley vs. F4 Keller Fossil Ridge - 6:30 Thursday @ Haltom HS (Haltom)

W8 South Grand Prairie vs. F7 Lake Highlands - 7:30 Thursday @ Grand Prairie HS (Grand Prairie)

R5 Allen vs. T6 Lewisville - 6:30 Thursday @ The Colony HS (The Colony)

W7 Richardson vs. F8 Arlington Houston (TBD)

R6 Plano vs. T5 Denton Braswell - 7:00 Thursday @ Reedy HS (Frisco)

R3 Hurst L.D. Bell vs. T4 Keller Timber Creek - 7:30 Thursday @ Arlington HS (Arlington)

Ad

R4 Southlake Carroll vs. T3 Euless Trinity - 7:00 Thursday @ Heritage HS (Colleyville)

W6 Plano East vs. F5 Prosper - 7:00 Thursday @ Centennial HS (Frisco)

R7 Irving MacArthur vs. T8 Arlington Bowie (TBD)

W5 Denton Guyer vs. F6 Hebron - 6:30 Thursday @ Denton HS (Denton)

R8 Arlington Martin vs. T7 Richardson Pearce - 6:30 Thursday @ Arlington ISD Sports Complex (Arlington)

REGION II

W12 Killeen Harker Heights vs. F11 Mansfield - 6:30 Thursday @ Lorena HS (Lorena)

R9 Garland Sachse vs. T10 Rockwall (TBD)

W11 DeSoto vs. F12 Killeen Shoemaker - 7:30 Thursday @ Corsicana HS (Corsicana)

R10 Tyler Legacy vs. T9 Wylie, 7:00 Thursday @ Wills Point HS (Wills Point)

W10 Mesquite Horn vs. F9 Garland - 6:30 Thursday @ Horn HS (Mesquite)

R11 Duncanville vs. T12 Killeen Ellison - 7:30 Friday @ Cleburne HS (Cleburne)

W9 Garland Lakeview Centennial vs. F10 Dallas Skyline - 6:30 Thursday @ Forester Field House (Dallas)

R12 Temple vs. T11 Cedar Hill (TBD)

Ad

5A Bi-District Games

REGION I

W8 Mansfield Legacy vs. F7 Saginaw - 7:30 Thursday @ Cleburne HS (Cleburne)

R5 Granbury vs. T6 [TBD] - TBD

W7 Fort Worth Wyatt vs. F8 Mansfield Summit - 7:30 Thursday @ Houston HS (Arlington)

R6 Grapevine vs. T5 Azle - 6:30 Thursday @ Kennedale HS (Kennedale)

W6 Lake Dallas vs. F5 Aledo - 6:30 Thursday @ Bridgeport HS (Bridgeport)

R7 Fort Worth Trimble Tech vs. T8 Mansfield Timberview 6:00 Thursday @ Houston HS (Arlington)

W5 Wichita Falls Rider vs. F6 [TBD] - TBD



REGION II

W12 Lancaster vs. F11 Carrollton Creekview - 6:30 Thursday @ Loos Complex (Dallas)

R9 Frisco Memorial vs. T10 Princeton - 6:30 Thursday @ Boyd HS (McKinney)

W11 [TBD] vs. F12 Dallas Adamson - TBD

R10 McKinney North vs. T9 Frisco Liberty, 6:30 Thursday @ Braswell HS (Denton)

R13 North Forney vs. T14 Cleburne, TBD

R14 Midlothian vs. T13 Royse City - 7:00 Thursday @ Lake Highlands HS (Richardson)

W10 Wylie East vs. F9 Frisco Centennial - 6:00 Thursday @ Prosper HS (Prosper)

Ad

R11 [TBD] vs. T12 Dallas Spruce - TBD

W9 Frisco Lone Star vs. F10 Prosper Rock Hill - 6:30 Thursday @ Little Elm HS (Little Elm)

R12 Dallas South Oak Cliff vs. T11 Dallas Hillcrest - 6:30 Saturday Feb. 13 @ P.C. Cobb Field House (Dallas)

W14 Red Oak vs. F13 Crandall - TBD

W13 Highland Park vs. F14 Joshua - TBD

4A Bi-District Games

REGION I

W8 Fort Worth Dunbar vs. F7

W7 Bridgeport vs. F8

R7 vs. T8

R8 vs. T7



Argyle vs. Fort Worth Benbrook - 6:00 Thursday @ Wilkerson-Greines AC (Fort Worth)

REGION II

W12 Dallas Lincoln vs. F11 Waxahachie Life - 6:30 Thursday @ Life HS (Waxahachie)

R9 Melissa vs. T10 Oak Cliff Faith Family - TBD

W11 Midlothian Heritage vs. F12 Dallas Roosevelt - 7:00 Thursday @ Lancaster HS (Lancaster)

R10 Carrollton Ranchview vs. T9 Van Alstyne - 7:00 Friday @ Lebanon Trail (Frisco)

R13 Terrell vs. T14 Canton, TBD

R14 Athens vs. T13 Farmersville, TBD

W10 Kennedale vs. F9 Aubrey, TBD

R11 Godley vs. T12 Dallas Carter - 6:30 Thursday @ Brewer HS (Fort Worth)

Ad

W9 Sanger vs. Arlington Summit International - TBD

R12 Dallas Pinkston vs. T11 Alvarado - 7:00 Thursday @ Seguin HS (Arlington)

W13 Sunnyvale vs. F14 Van - 7:00 Thursday @ Canton HS (Canton)

3A Bi-District Games

REGION I

R8 Brock vs. T7 Bowie - TBD

REGION II

R9 Grandview vs. T10 S&S Consolidated - TBD

W10 Ponder vs. F9 Dallas Madison - TBD