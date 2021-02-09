Astros announce Spring Training dates, fan information

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2020, file photo, Houston Astros' Michael Brantley gestures while rounding the bases on his two-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning of Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series in Los Angeles. Brantley has agreed to a $32 million, two-year contract with the Astros, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday, Jan. 20, because the contract, which is pending a successful physical, had not been announced. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

The Astros have announced details for 2021 Spring Training.

The first workout for Astros pitchers and catchers is scheduled for Feb. 18, with the first full squad workout scheduled for Feb. 22.

There was speculation MLB teams may train at their home stadiums, but the Astros will once again be in West Palm Beach.

As noted by Astros PR, “workout dates for all clubs are subject to change based on Major League Baseball health and safety protocols.”

As for fans, the Astros have said a “limited number of fans” will be allowed to attend the Spring Training games. Details on how many will follow. There will be no fans in attendance during workouts, which is MLB’s league-wide policy this year.

Media availability will be over Zoom, though that could be revisited as camp continues.

More details are expected in the coming days.