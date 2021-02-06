Southlake Carroll Lady Dragons won't go down without a fight

A UIL state championship followed by a halted season due to a global pandemic: Southlake Carroll girls soccer is looking to make up for lost time as they fight through their district schedule.

"We've been training a lot, wearing our masks, and social distancing as much as we can. When we aren't training, we're team building," said senior Morgan Quillen in an interview with VYPE DFW earlier this season.

After the interrupted season, the Lady Dragons have been working hard to get back on track this season. Currently ranked in the fifth slot in their district, the Lady Dragons are showing that they aren't willing to go out without a fight. "Our goal this year is to get through the season and get through as many games as we can. It's very unpredictable right now," said junior Hanna Khan.

As an already great program, it's easy to remember the highest moments and want to strive for that feeling again. "[It was] totally surreal. It was one of the most important moments of my life and I'm hoping to do the same thing this year," senior Gabby Jamall said remembering the state championship just two seasons ago.

The Lady Dragons are 5-4-4 this season and 1-2-1 in district play. They still have quite a few games to go. Their next one is Friday at home against Timber Creek at 7:00 pm.