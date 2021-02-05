Top DFW Hoops Games for 2/5 & 2/6

It's the final Friday of the girls' basketball season as the playoffs are bearing down on us. The boys have one more full week after this week before the playoffs start a week after the girls'. There are plenty of great games still to wind down the seasons, including this weekend with a number of Power Ranking matchups from our last set of rankings.



The ranking associated with each team is the ranking we gave to them in their respective classification, and the records are according to MaxPreps.com



BOYS

#3 Decatur (20-4) vs. #10 Krum (14-8)

Fort Worth Wyatt (16-5) vs. Fort Worth Southwest (10-7)

Ferris (14-9) vs. #6 Midlothian Heritage (18-3)

Highland Park (13-4) vs. North Forney (14-7)

Garland (15-2) vs. South Garland (14-9)

Cedar Hill (14-7) vs. #2 Duncanville (19-1)

#2 Grapevine Faith (17-8) vs. #5 Frisco Legacy (13-10)

Ad

Colleyville Heritage (14-8) vs. North Richland Hills Birdville (16-8)

Allen (13-7) vs. Denton Braswell (18-6)



GIRLS

#4 Frisco Legacy (16-7) vs. #5 Grapevine Faith (10-11)

#5 Plano Prestonwood (11-8) vs. Plano John Paul II (11-7)

#4 Fort Worth All Saints (8-5) vs. #2 Argyle Liberty Christian (12-2)

Lewisville (16-8) vs. Lewisville Hebron (14-7)

North Forney (17-5) vs. #7 Highland Park (18-6)

Saginaw (11-9) vs. Fort Worth Trimble Tech (17-6)

Denton Braswell (10-6) vs. #6 Allen (16-3)

Irving MacArthur (12-2) vs. Richardson (17-3)

#2 Duncanville (23-2) vs. Cedar Hill (11-7)

