FB Marshall Offensive Coordinator Oji Fagan named Cypress Springs head coach

HOUSTON - Cypress Springs has their fifth head coach in program history.



Fort Bend Marshall offensive coordinator Oji Fagan has accepted the head coaching position according to sources. Fagan spent the past 10 years with the Buffs on coach James Williams' staff serving the first four as Assistant Head Coach/Co-Offensive Coordinator and then moving to full-time offensive coordinator the last six seasons.

"He ran our offense and I had complete trust in him and the offensive staff," Williams told VYPE. "This opportunity is long overdue. I'm so excited for him."

Fagan has yet to return VYPE's call for an interview.

Fagan helped guide an offense that got Fort Bend Marshall to the Class 5A Division II State Championship game in 2018 and 2019. The Buffs reached the Regional Semifinals against Crosby this past season, in which the offense averaged 54.5 points per game.

The Fort Bend Marshall coach takes over a Cypress Springs program that went 1-9 overall last season and has won just two games over the past three years.

Ad

Coming from a program that just registered its fifth-straight 10-plus win season, Fagan has the winning pedigree to get Cypress Springs back on top.