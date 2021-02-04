The 2020 All-VYPE Houston Offensive Teams

The 2020 season was unlike any other.

But we got to the finish line back in mid-January with the Class 5A and 6A State Championships at AT&T Stadium.

The lone state champ from Houston came in the form of the Katy Tigers, winning the Class 6A Division II State Championship over Cedar Hill. The Crosby Cougars were the other team to make it to the state title game for the first time in 60 years.

So, who were the best of the best in H-Town in 2020?

Offensive MVP: Jalen Davis, Katy (RB)

Davis played a crucial role in Katy's run to a ninth state championship this past fall. The senior leader helped guide younger brother Seth to help the Davis brothers become one of the best one-two punches in the State of Texas. Jalen showed his leadership this season helping along his younger brother and sophomore QB Caleb Koger as well. Jalen's numbers were impressive, rushing for more than 1,400 yards and 24 touchdowns.

No. 16 Pearland Dawson





Quarterbacks

1st Team

Bishop Davenport, Spring

Dematrius Davis, North Shore

Conner Weigman, Bridgeland



2nd Team

Deniquez Dunn, Crosby

Caleb Koger, Katy

Jalen Milroe, Katy Tompkins

3rd Team

Kyron Drones, Shadow Creek

Roland Harvey, FB Marshall

Pierson Morelli, Clear Falls





Honorable Mention

Phillip Amy, Foster

Trevor Baker, Needville

Brock Bolfing, Montgomery

Carter Cravens, Cy-Fair

Jackson Edge, Fulshear

Bert Emanuel Jr., Ridge Point

Cameron Gray, Dobie

Brad Jackson, Cypress Creek

Colin Johnson, Pearland Dawson

D'vonne Hmielewski, Sealy

Kameron Kincheon, CE King

Gabriel Larry, Manvel

Jakolby Longino, FB Hightower

Colton Marwill, Tomball Memorial

Jalen Morrison, Heights

Colby Powers, Klein Collins

Damien Ruiz, Livingston

Luke Sampson, Clear Springs

Kellen Stewart, Terry

Timothy Tiillman, Wheatley

Cardell Williams, Westfield

Daelyn Williams, Dekaney

Jace Wilson, Mayde Creek



Running Back



1st Team

Jaydon Blue, Klein Cain

Seth Davis, Katy

L.J. Johnson, Cy-Fair

Richard Rodriguez, Tomball Memorial

Rueben Owens II, El Campo





2nd Team

Damon Bankston, Paetow

Mitch Hall, Magnolia

Keith Jackson, Ridge Point

Alton McCaskill, Oak Ridge

Walker Warncke, Needville

3rd Team

Julius Loughridge, Mayde Creek

Zane Obregon, Splendora

Richard Reese, Bellville

Ja'Den Stewart, Pearland Dawson

Jerrell Wimbley, CE King

Honorable Mention

Quinn Bowen, Clear Falls

Myron Carter, Spring

Micah Cooper, Grand Oaks

Johntre Davis, El Campo

Keke Davis, Baytown Lee

Ty Harris, Manvel

Semaj McCall, Texas City

Cameron King, Cy Park

Nathan Livingston, Cy Park

Josh Evans Pickens, Porter

Kendric Rhymes, Heights

Charles Shelling, FB Hightower

Marquis Shoulder, Tompkins

Jalen Washington, Montgomery

Carson Zahn, Memorial



Wide Receiver

1st Team

Shadrach Banks, North Shore

Cody Jackson, Foster

Teddy Knox, The Woodlands

Chris Marshall, Fort Bend Marshall

John Paul Richardson, Ridge Point

2ND Team

Matthew Golden, Klein Cain

Charles King, North Shore

Jaylen Herman, Crosby

Kaleb Hymes, Clear Springs

Hunter Wallis, Bridgeland



3RD Team

Aldyn Bradley, Spring

Dylan Goffney, Bridgeland

CJ Guidry, Shadow Creek

Tre Harden, Montgomery

Jalen Walthall, Manvel

Honorable Mention

Kaleb Black, Klein Oak

Isaiah Harrell, Aldine Davis

Kaleb Johnson, Hightower

Ben Moseley, Stratford

Kory Plummer, Dekaney

Jarrell Simpson, Dickinson

L'Denn Skinner, Mayde Creek

Tight End

1st Team

Donovan Green, Dickinson

Landen King, Atascocita

Mason Tharp, Klein

2nd Team

Thomas Jewett, Strake Jesuit

Varkees Gumms, Dekaney

Jack Witmer, Cy-Fair

Honorable Mention

Jathan Caldwell, Dickinson

Jaylin Griffin, Dobie

Triston Johnson, Montgomery

Ben Postma, Cy Ranch

Emilio Silva, Katy

Jackson Wray, Texas City

Offensive Line



1st Team

Hayden Conner, Katy Taylor

Reuben Fatheree II, Foster

Bryce Foster, Katy Taylor

Max Merril, Strake Jesuit

Matthew Wykoff, Magnolia



2nd Team

Kelvin Banks, Summer Creek

Canon Boone, Dickinson

Kam Dewberry, Atascocita

Elroyal Morris, Dekaney

Jaeden Roberts, North Shore

Honorable Mention

Ty Van Atta, Cy Woods

Aaron Session, Morton Ranch

PJ Williams, Dickinson

Lamont Vaz, Fort Bend Marshall

Athlete



1st Team

Reggie Branch, Crosby

Joseph Manjack, Tomball Memorial

Harold Perkins, Cypress Park

Avery Smith, Bay City

Luke Thomas, Huffman

2nd Team

Johnathan Baldwin, Dobie

Cadyn Bradley, Spring

Torrance Burgess, Pearland Dawson

Cale Hellums, Tomball

Cale Sanders, New Caney



Honorable Mention

Cameron Oliver, FB Travis

Kolbey Taylor, Pasadena Memorial





Kicker



1st Team

Carter Brown, Pearland Dawson

Trevor Helburg, Crosby

Nemanja Lazic, Katy

2nd Team

Nick de las Alas, Montgomery

Kevin Luna, Splendora

Caleb Mendez, Pearland