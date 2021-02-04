73ºF

The 2020 All-VYPE Houston Offensive Teams

Joshua Koch

Vype

The 2020 season was unlike any other.

But we got to the finish line back in mid-January with the Class 5A and 6A State Championships at AT&T Stadium.

The lone state champ from Houston came in the form of the Katy Tigers, winning the Class 6A Division II State Championship over Cedar Hill. The Crosby Cougars were the other team to make it to the state title game for the first time in 60 years.

So, who were the best of the best in H-Town in 2020?

Player of the Year: To Be Announced at 2021 VYPE Awards
Coach of the Year: To Be Announced at 2021 VYPE Awards
Team of the Year: To Be Announced at 2021 VYPE Awards

Offensive MVP: Jalen Davis, Katy (RB)
Davis played a crucial role in Katy's run to a ninth state championship this past fall. The senior leader helped guide younger brother Seth to help the Davis brothers become one of the best one-two punches in the State of Texas. Jalen showed his leadership this season helping along his younger brother and sophomore QB Caleb Koger as well. Jalen's numbers were impressive, rushing for more than 1,400 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Quarterbacks

1st Team
Bishop Davenport, Spring
Dematrius Davis, North Shore
Conner Weigman, Bridgeland

2nd Team
Deniquez Dunn, Crosby
Caleb Koger, Katy
Jalen Milroe, Katy Tompkins

3rd Team
Kyron Drones, Shadow Creek
Roland Harvey, FB Marshall
Pierson Morelli, Clear Falls

Honorable Mention
Phillip Amy, Foster
Trevor Baker, Needville
Brock Bolfing, Montgomery
Carter Cravens, Cy-Fair
Jackson Edge, Fulshear
Bert Emanuel Jr., Ridge Point
Cameron Gray, Dobie
Brad Jackson, Cypress Creek
Colin Johnson, Pearland Dawson
D'vonne Hmielewski, Sealy
Kameron Kincheon, CE King
Gabriel Larry, Manvel
Jakolby Longino, FB Hightower
Colton Marwill, Tomball Memorial
Jalen Morrison, Heights
Colby Powers, Klein Collins
Damien Ruiz, Livingston
Luke Sampson, Clear Springs
Kellen Stewart, Terry
Timothy Tiillman, Wheatley
Cardell Williams, Westfield
Daelyn Williams, Dekaney
Jace Wilson, Mayde Creek

Running Back

1st Team

Jaydon Blue, Klein Cain
Seth Davis, Katy
L.J. Johnson, Cy-Fair
Richard Rodriguez, Tomball Memorial
Rueben Owens II, El Campo

2nd Team
Damon Bankston, Paetow
Mitch Hall, Magnolia
Keith Jackson, Ridge Point
Alton McCaskill, Oak Ridge
Walker Warncke, Needville

3rd Team
Julius Loughridge, Mayde Creek
Zane Obregon, Splendora
Richard Reese, Bellville
Ja'Den Stewart, Pearland Dawson
Jerrell Wimbley, CE King

Honorable Mention
Quinn Bowen, Clear Falls
Myron Carter, Spring
Micah Cooper, Grand Oaks
Johntre Davis, El Campo
Keke Davis, Baytown Lee
Ty Harris, Manvel
Semaj McCall, Texas City
Cameron King, Cy Park
Nathan Livingston, Cy Park
Josh Evans Pickens, Porter
Kendric Rhymes, Heights
Charles Shelling, FB Hightower
Marquis Shoulder, Tompkins
Jalen Washington, Montgomery
Carson Zahn, Memorial

Wide Receiver

1st Team

Shadrach Banks, North Shore
Cody Jackson, Foster
Teddy Knox, The Woodlands
Chris Marshall, Fort Bend Marshall
John Paul Richardson, Ridge Point

2ND Team
Matthew Golden, Klein Cain
Charles King, North Shore
Jaylen Herman, Crosby
Kaleb Hymes, Clear Springs
Hunter Wallis, Bridgeland


3RD Team
Aldyn Bradley, Spring
Dylan Goffney, Bridgeland
CJ Guidry, Shadow Creek
Tre Harden, Montgomery
Jalen Walthall, Manvel

Honorable Mention
Kaleb Black, Klein Oak
Isaiah Harrell, Aldine Davis
Kaleb Johnson, Hightower
Ben Moseley, Stratford
Kory Plummer, Dekaney
Jarrell Simpson, Dickinson
L'Denn Skinner, Mayde Creek

Tight End

1st Team
Donovan Green, Dickinson
Landen King, Atascocita
Mason Tharp, Klein

2nd Team
Thomas Jewett, Strake Jesuit
Varkees Gumms, Dekaney
Jack Witmer, Cy-Fair

Honorable Mention
Jathan Caldwell, Dickinson
Jaylin Griffin, Dobie
Triston Johnson, Montgomery
Ben Postma, Cy Ranch
Emilio Silva, Katy
Jackson Wray, Texas City

Offensive Line

1st Team
Hayden Conner, Katy Taylor
Reuben Fatheree II, Foster
Bryce Foster, Katy Taylor
Max Merril, Strake Jesuit
Matthew Wykoff, Magnolia

2nd Team
Kelvin Banks, Summer Creek
Canon Boone, Dickinson
Kam Dewberry, Atascocita
Elroyal Morris, Dekaney
Jaeden Roberts, North Shore

Honorable Mention
Ty Van Atta, Cy Woods
Aaron Session, Morton Ranch
PJ Williams, Dickinson
Lamont Vaz, Fort Bend Marshall

Athlete

1st Team
Reggie Branch, Crosby
Joseph Manjack, Tomball Memorial
Harold Perkins, Cypress Park
Avery Smith, Bay City
Luke Thomas, Huffman

2nd Team
Johnathan Baldwin, Dobie
Cadyn Bradley, Spring
Torrance Burgess, Pearland Dawson
Cale Hellums, Tomball
Cale Sanders, New Caney

Honorable Mention
Cameron Oliver, FB Travis
Kolbey Taylor, Pasadena Memorial

Kicker

1st Team
Carter Brown, Pearland Dawson
Trevor Helburg, Crosby
Nemanja Lazic, Katy

2nd Team
Nick de las Alas, Montgomery
Kevin Luna, Splendora
Caleb Mendez, Pearland

Honorable Mention
Christian Castaneda, Cy Park
Hunter Huckaby, Katy Tompkins
Ernie Mendoza, Magnolia
Eric Vasquez, Livingston

