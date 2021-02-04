St. Pius X's Rodgers inks NLI to Texas Wesleyan for football, baseball

Playing multiple sports has just been a way of life for Carson Rodgers since he remembers.

At one point, Rodgers played football, basketball, and even baseball and he continued that trend at St. Pius X High School where he continued playing multiple sports.

Rodgers stepped away from basketball but continued playing the other two and started at quarterback for the Panthers this past fall and will take to the mound for the baseball team this spring.

Playing two sports is how he is wired.

Now, the senior will get to continue that at the next level after signing with Texas Wesleyan University on Wednesday, which will give him the opportunity to play both football and baseball.

"Being able to play dual sports at the next level is a blessing," Rodgers said. "I have been playing dual sports throughout my life, and I'm blessed to be able to continue my dream."

In the fall, Rodgers led the Panthers to playoffs and a 4-4 overall finish. The 6-foot-4 signal-caller passed for 1,946 yards and 21 touchdowns and rushed for another 157 yards and three scores.

On the mound, Rodgers throws fastball, curveball, changeup and even a splitter once in a while and is a big Justin Verlander fan.

Rodgers attended a few camps this summer to get on the mound and throw the football, which was a limited number due to COVID-19 shutting down a lot of camps.

In the end, it was enough to get noticed and Rodgers is heading to the next level.

"It was super exciting because I finally made my college decision official," Rodgers said. "It was awesome to have my family and friends celebrate this new journey in my life."



Getting to this point wasn't done alone.

"Definitely my parents, my mother especially because she never stopped pushing me and motivating me throughout my whole life," Rodgers said. "I'd like to thank Coach Cranfill and Coach Evans for helping me become a better athlete and a better man."