(Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved)

IT'S THEIR TIME: PN-G soccer looking to smash ceiling; reach state

The Port Neches-Groves Indians have been to the Regional Semis -- five years in a row.

That's impressive, but can they get over the hump and reached the state tourney, making school history.

Abby Reeves, Victoria Cutright, Kelsie Comeaux, and Grace Richard lead the balanced tribe on offense and defense.

Barbers Hill will challenge the district, but PN-G has set the expectations higher.