Houston area talent take part in National Signing Day

HOUSTON – Four years of high school sports and Wednesday marked the day many were able to put pen to paper and advance to the college ranks on National Signing Day across the country. Here in the greater Houston area local schools and districts were able to spotlight their male and female student-athletes with signing events on campus.

For all of these local athletes who have worked so hard to get this opportunity their story was the big story. They earned it!

On a national level, the spotlight was clearly on Cy-Fair running back L.J. Johnson who was the #4 rated back in the nation and undecided until Wednesday when he chose Texas A&M over Texas and Oklahoma.

At Mayde Creek High School 13 athletes signed letters of intent including 10 football players. That group includes standouts like Quarterback Jace Wilson and running back Julius Loughridge. Also, Defensive back Joseph Kinyock is headed to Texas Tech as a walk on as he recovers from an ACL tear.

HISD held a virtual signing day event with over 80 male and female athletes signing representing various sports like football, basketball, baseball, tennis, golf and cross country.

HISD Athletes taking part in Wednesday’s event included:

Jacoby Boykins, Lamar High School, academic scholarship with “preferred walk-on” status University of Alabama football.

Ana Aguirre, Lamar High School, University of Virginia swimming

Gracelynn Alvarez, Heights High School, UT El Paso basketball

Anthony Brown, Sterling High School, Lamar University football

Walter Truitt, Bellaire High School, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Track and Field

Bryant Hiskey, Lamar High School, University of Houston Golf