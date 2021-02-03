SQUARE UP: The 2020 All-VYPE Defensive Teams

Square up.
Yes, offenses steal the headlines but defenses win championships. It's a tried-and-true formula... see Katy and North Shore, who really rely on defense for winning big over the decades.
This season, offenses lit up scoreboards like never before but these elite athletes slowed them down, tackling in space, pressuring the QBs, and picking off balls.
Check out the 2020 All-VYPE Defense Teams.
DEFENSIVE MVP
Shepherd Bowling, Katy, LB
Bowling played best with the lights were the brightest. The Army-commit has left a tremendous legacy for Big Red.
DEFENSIVE LINE
First-Team
Aaron Brown, North Shore
Tristin Drones-Mouton, Fort Bend Marshall
Tyler Onyedim, Foster
Albert Regis, La Porte
Malik Sylla, Katy
Second-Team
Chris Agnew, Cy Woods
Etini Bassey, Tompkins
AJ Holmes, Westfield
Gerard Joseph, Dobie
Lukia Rawls, Klein Cain
Third-Team
Reco Griffin, Stratford
Jacob Psyk, Strake Jesuit
Max Shilstone, Lamar
Zaelyn Smith, Clear Springs
LINEBACKERS
First-Team
Terrence Cooks, Shadow Creek
Dylan Hazen, College Park
Ty Kana, Katy
Frank Osagiede, Ridge Point
Second-Team
Bralon Jones, Spring
AJ Owens, Langham Creek
Hunter Warren, Cy-Fair
Trevor Woods, Taylor
Third-Team
William Alexander, Magnolia
McCoy Casey, Crosby
Waymon Finley, Eisenhower
Caleb Pierson, Huffman
DEFENSIVE BACKS
First-Team
Denver Harris, North Shore
Christian Jackson, Fort Bend Marshall
Dalton Johnson, Katy
Bryce McMorris, Bridgeland
Second-Team
Curt Evangelister, College Park
Colby Huerter, Tompkins
Kele Linton, Pearland
Thatcher Milton, Cy-Fair
Third-Team
Nick Chrest, Cy-Fair
Adari Haulcy, Fort Bend Marshall
Jaylen Lane, Shadow Creek
Layne O'Dell, Conroe