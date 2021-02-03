SQUARE UP: The 2020 All-VYPE Defensive Teams

Square up.

Yes, offenses steal the headlines but defenses win championships. It's a tried-and-true formula... see Katy and North Shore, who really rely on defense for winning big over the decades.

This season, offenses lit up scoreboards like never before but these elite athletes slowed them down, tackling in space, pressuring the QBs, and picking off balls.

Check out the 2020 All-VYPE Defense Teams.

DEFENSIVE MVP

Shepherd Bowling, Katy, LB

Bowling played best with the lights were the brightest. The Army-commit has left a tremendous legacy for Big Red.

DEFENSIVE LINE

First-Team

Aaron Brown, North Shore

Tristin Drones-Mouton, Fort Bend Marshall

Tyler Onyedim, Foster

Albert Regis, La Porte

Malik Sylla, Katy

Second-Team

Chris Agnew, Cy Woods

Etini Bassey, Tompkins

AJ Holmes, Westfield

Gerard Joseph, Dobie

Lukia Rawls, Klein Cain

Third-Team

Reco Griffin, Stratford

Jacob Psyk, Strake Jesuit

Max Shilstone, Lamar

Zaelyn Smith, Clear Springs

LINEBACKERS

First-Team

Terrence Cooks, Shadow Creek

Dylan Hazen, College Park

Ty Kana, Katy

Frank Osagiede, Ridge Point

Second-Team

Bralon Jones, Spring

AJ Owens, Langham Creek

Hunter Warren, Cy-Fair

Trevor Woods, Taylor

Third-Team

William Alexander, Magnolia

McCoy Casey, Crosby

Waymon Finley, Eisenhower

Caleb Pierson, Huffman

DEFENSIVE BACKS

First-Team

Denver Harris, North Shore

Christian Jackson, Fort Bend Marshall

Dalton Johnson, Katy

Bryce McMorris, Bridgeland

Second-Team

Curt Evangelister, College Park

Colby Huerter, Tompkins

Kele Linton, Pearland

Thatcher Milton, Cy-Fair

Third-Team

Nick Chrest, Cy-Fair

Adari Haulcy, Fort Bend Marshall

Jaylen Lane, Shadow Creek

Layne O'Dell, Conroe