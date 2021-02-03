68ºF

Buckets on Buckets! Goetz makes history leading Guyer to district title threepeat

Shana Willeford

Vype

Tags: High School Sports
For the third season in a row, the Denton Guyer Lady Wildcats have secured a share of the No. 1 position in their district. The only thing standing in their way of having the district champion title outright is Allen- should Allen lose their game against Braswell on Friday night, the Lady Eagles will reign as the sole district champions.

Guyer defeated Little Elm by an astounding 81-43. The win allowed Guyer to complete their regular season with a 19-5 overall record and a 11-1 district record, but that wasn't the biggest thing to happen on the court for the Lady Wildcats.

With an excellent 23-point game for senior Evie Goetz, history was made. The TCU signee surpassed 1500 career points for the Lady Wildcats; on none other than senior night. Guyer's Lady Wildcat Basketball Twitter account tweeted about the huge accomplishment for the four-star athlete:

