Big Bear Alexander commits to Georgia

Fans and programs alike have been waiting with bated breath to find out what program one of the highest sought after recruits was going to choose. On Wednesday, Denton Ryan Raider Big Bear Alexander announced his decision to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs' program on social media:

I would like to thank God , my family, and all the coaches.For all the things he has blessed me with. I am thankful for the many schools that recruited me throughout this process. I’m a 100% committed to the University of Georgia @maka_difference #GoDawgs#🔴⚪️⚫️🐶🐶🐶 pic.twitter.com/dnf6LnYaxD — THE BIG BEAR (@BearAlexander_) February 3, 2021

After naming his top 16 in December, the No. 2 DT in the nation, Alexander wanted to get a jump on his commitment. "With the window being so short- literally 11 months- I just decided to shut it down," Alexander said in an interview.

The 6-foot-3, five-star recruit from the 2022 class chose Georgia over other programs like Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Auburn, Baylor, and more.