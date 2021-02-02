Splash Zone: Aldine ISD Swimmers shine in District 14-6A Meet

At the end of January, Aldine ISD's best swimmers took to the pool to try and punch their tickets to the Region IV Championships at the District 15-6A Championships.



When the scores were all compiled MacArthur women's swimming team took second place overall, led by Carmen Pedraza, Gissele Rodriguez, and Georgina Aguinaga. The Nimitz women's team took fourth, guided by Bailey Johnson.

Aldine Davis men took third place overall – led by strong relay teams – while Eisenhower men finished fourth.

In each event, the top four teams or individuals advance. Here are the Regional Qualifiers out of Aldine ISD.

Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay

Nimitz – 2nd place

Macarthur – 3rd place

Aldine Davis – 4th place

Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

Nimitz – 2nd place

Aldine Davis – 3rd place

Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

MacArthur – 1st place

Aldine Davis – 3rd place

Eisenhower – 4th place



Girls 200 Yard Freestyle

Carmen Pedraza (MacArthur) – 2nd place



Girls 200 Yard IM

Gissele Rodriguez (MacArthur) – 1st place

Danna Renteria Gomez (Aldine) – 4th place



Girls 50 Yard Freestyle

Bailey Johnson (Nimitz) – 2nd place

Alondra Aguinaga (MacArthur) – 3rd place



Girls 100 Yard Butterfly

Vivi Ruiz (Aldine) – 1st place

Gissele Rodriguez (MacArthur) – 3rd place



Girls 100 Yard Freestyle

Bailey Johnson (Nimitz) – 1st place

Alondra Aguinaga (MacArthur) – 2nd place

Georgina Aguinaga (MacArthur) – 4th place



Girls 500 Yard Freestyle

Carmen Pedraza (MacArthur) – 2nd place

Wendy Perea (Aldine Davis) – 3rd place



Girls 100 Yard Backstroke

Georgina Aguinaga (MacArthur) – 3rd place

Leanne Duckett (Nimitz) – 4th place



Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke

Vivi Ruiz (Aldine) – 2nd place

Desiree Fernandez (Nimitz) – 3rd place

Kaitlyn Perez (Aldine Davis) – 4th place



Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay

MacArthur – 2nd place

Aldine – 3rd place

Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

Aldine Davis – 2nd place

MacArthur – 3rd place

Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

Aldine Davis – 1st place

Eisenhower – 2nd place

Aldine – 4th place



Boys 200 Yard Freestyle

Jorge Dominguez (Aldine Davis) – 3rd place

Daniel Sanchez (Eisenhower) – 4th place



Boys 200 Yard Individual Medley

Timothy Hernandez (Aldine Davis) – 3rd place



Boys 50 Yard Freestyle

Cirilo Cancino (MacArthur) – 3rd place



Boys 100 Yard Freestyle

Ismael Aldaba (MacArthur) – 3rd place

Jowan Smith (Nimitz) – 4th place



Boys 500 Yard Freestyle

Kenneth Soc Romirez (Aldine) – 4th place

Boys 100 Yard Backstroke

Gabriel Zermeno (Eisenhower) – 4th place

Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke



Sergio Aviles-Aguirre (Aldine Davis) –

3rd place



Moses Tovias (Aldine) –

4th place