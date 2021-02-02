Splash Zone: Aldine ISD Swimmers shine in District 14-6A Meet

At the end of January, Aldine ISD's best swimmers took to the pool to try and punch their tickets to the Region IV Championships at the District 15-6A Championships.
When the scores were all compiled MacArthur women's swimming team took second place overall, led by Carmen Pedraza, Gissele Rodriguez, and Georgina Aguinaga. The Nimitz women's team took fourth, guided by Bailey Johnson.
Aldine Davis men took third place overall – led by strong relay teams – while Eisenhower men finished fourth.
In each event, the top four teams or individuals advance. Here are the Regional Qualifiers out of Aldine ISD.
Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay
Nimitz – 2nd place
Macarthur – 3rd place
Aldine Davis – 4th place
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
Nimitz – 2nd place
Aldine Davis – 3rd place
Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
MacArthur – 1st place
Aldine Davis – 3rd place
Eisenhower – 4th place
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle
Carmen Pedraza (MacArthur) – 2nd place
Girls 200 Yard IM
Gissele Rodriguez (MacArthur) – 1st place
Danna Renteria Gomez (Aldine) – 4th place
Girls 50 Yard Freestyle
Bailey Johnson (Nimitz) – 2nd place
Alondra Aguinaga (MacArthur) – 3rd place
Girls 100 Yard Butterfly
Vivi Ruiz (Aldine) – 1st place
Gissele Rodriguez (MacArthur) – 3rd place
Girls 100 Yard Freestyle
Bailey Johnson (Nimitz) – 1st place
Alondra Aguinaga (MacArthur) – 2nd place
Georgina Aguinaga (MacArthur) – 4th place
Girls 500 Yard Freestyle
Carmen Pedraza (MacArthur) – 2nd place
Wendy Perea (Aldine Davis) – 3rd place
Girls 100 Yard Backstroke
Georgina Aguinaga (MacArthur) – 3rd place
Leanne Duckett (Nimitz) – 4th place
Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke
Vivi Ruiz (Aldine) – 2nd place
Desiree Fernandez (Nimitz) – 3rd place
Kaitlyn Perez (Aldine Davis) – 4th place
Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay
MacArthur – 2nd place
Aldine – 3rd place
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
Aldine Davis – 2nd place
MacArthur – 3rd place
Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
Aldine Davis – 1st place
Eisenhower – 2nd place
Aldine – 4th place
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle
Jorge Dominguez (Aldine Davis) – 3rd place
Daniel Sanchez (Eisenhower) – 4th place
Boys 200 Yard Individual Medley
Timothy Hernandez (Aldine Davis) – 3rd place
Boys 50 Yard Freestyle
Cirilo Cancino (MacArthur) – 3rd place
Boys 100 Yard Freestyle
Ismael Aldaba (MacArthur) – 3rd place
Jowan Smith (Nimitz) – 4th place
Boys 500 Yard Freestyle
Kenneth Soc Romirez (Aldine) – 4th place
Boys 100 Yard Backstroke
Gabriel Zermeno (Eisenhower) – 4th place
Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke
Sergio Aviles-Aguirre (Aldine Davis) –
3rd place
Moses Tovias (Aldine) –
4th place