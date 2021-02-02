Cinco Ranch HS graduate continues to excel, setting standard for Rice Owls

HOUSTON – Senior Nicole Lennon brings fire, energy, and leadership to the Rice Owls.

“What I really appreciate about her is that she really knows how to celebrate the game,” said head coach Genny Volpe. “She plays hard and she gives it her all. When she scores a point or her teammates score a point, she’s all in on the celebration. So she’s a lot of fun to play with.”

The Cinco Ranch graduate is currently ranked fourth in the NCAA for most kills by a current player and she’s already one of the most decorated players in Rice volleyball history.

“I’m always trying to be better than I was last year,” Lennon said. “So if I can match or improve on the achievements of the past, that’s always my goal to improve for myself and my teammates.”

“She’s got the complete package; she’s a great athlete, she’s got a lot of power, she’s fast to the ball,” Volpe said.

Lennon’s leadership on the court is obvious, but coach Volpe said her leadership off the court is just as important.

“She takes a lot of pride in her school work, a lot of pride in doing the little things right,” Volpe said.

“My goal for myself, always, is just to be the best possible leader and supporter for my team and my teammates,” Lennon said.

And in a season full of unknowns, that leadership is needed more than ever.

“For overall team chemistry, having good relationships together transfers onto the court in how we play,” Lennon said.