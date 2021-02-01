John Cooper School: Results from the Week of January 25

VARSITY SWIMMING



1/30 at Houston Swimming & Diving Championship at Westfield High School

Girls finish 5th and Boys tie for 2nd in the Houston SPC Invitational

Dragon Divers Take 1st and 3rd

Coach Sara Bany: Scoring points for the girls were our Top Six finishers. This included: Morgan Robson – 1st place with a new school record in the 1M Diving, Adelaide Herman - 3rdplace in the 1M Diving, Caitlin Lanigan - 2nd place in the 200 IM and 5th place in the 100 Back, Katia Guerrero – 5th place in the 500 Free, and Katie Kovin – 6th place in the 500 Free. The Medley Relay team of Victoria Davila, Laney Shea, Guerrero and Noelle Harris finished 6th, the 200 Free Relay team of Kyleigh Jeter, Shea, Ellie Wang and Lanigan finished 6th, and the 400 Free Relay team of Guerrero, Kovin, Jeter and Lanigan finished 4th. All of the girls swam hard and continued to drop time in this final meet before our South Zone Championships next weekend.



For the boys, our top finishers who scored points were: Henry Shea – 2nd in the 200 Free and 100 Fly, Victor Guerrero – 2nd in the 100 Free, 4th in the 200 IM, Zhi-Hahn See – 3rd in the 50 Free, 3rd in the 100 back, Grey Mendenhall – 4th in the 500 Free, and Nicholas Harris – 6th in the 100 Free. In the relays, the Medley Relay team of Alexander Harris, Nicholas Harris, Kevin Werner and Zac Winton finished 5th, the 200 Free Relay team of Shea, Winton, N. Harris, and Guerrero finished 4th, and the 400 Free Relay team of Shea, See, Mendenhall and Guerrero finished 3rd. Just like the girls, the boys have been getting faster and faster this season. It should be an exciting meet next week!



Next up for Dragon Swimming

Feb. 6 at SPC South Zone Championships*, UH Campus Recreation Center





VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

1/26 at Kinkaid* • 54-38 W



Coach B.J. Feuerhelm: What a great week for the Girls Basketball Program. To go on the road and get our first away win over Kinkaid* in program history is a big deal and these girls deserve all the credit! As we close in on the completion of our season, we look to take on a very talented Houston Christian team at home, followed by a trip to Austin to take on the always-tough St. Andrew's Highlanders. The girls are ready and focused and understand what is at stake for us.

* The first and only win was at home during the 2007-08 season.



Season Record • 13-1 Conference record • 5-0

Next up for Dragon Girls Basketball:

Feb. 2 vs Houston Christian*, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 5 at St. Andrew's*, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 11 vs St. John's*, 5:30 p.m.



VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

1/26 at Kinkaid* • 64-59 L



Next up for Dragon Boys Basketball:

Feb. 2 vs Houston Christian*, 7 p.m.

Feb. 5 at St. Andrew's*, 7 p.m.

Feb. 9 vs. Episcopal*, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 11 vs. St. John's, 7 p.m.





VARSITY GIRLS SOCCER

1/26 at Duchesne* • 3-2 L

Goals by Kaitlin Hinch and Tamsin Prudencio



Coach Amber Clevenger: Tonight's game against Duchesne was a game that I'm proud of–the girls worked hard against a talented team and they never gave up. Although we lost, it was one of our better overall performances and it showed the progress I've been wanting to see.



Next up for Dragon Girls Soccer:

Feb. 2 vs Houston Christian*, 5 p.m.

Feb. 5 at St. Andrew's*, 5 p.m.

Feb. 11 vs. St. John's, 5 p.m.





VARSITY BOYS SOCCER

1/26 at Kinkaid* • 1-0 L



Next up for Dragon Boys Soccer:

Feb. 2 vs Houston Christian*, 7 p.m.

Feb. 5 at St. Andrew's*, 7 p.m.

Feb. 9 vs. Episcopal*, 5 p.m.

Feb. 11 vs. St. John's*, 7 p.m.





*conference



Watch home Dragon varsity basketball and soccer games live at

The John Cooper School YouTube Channel