Jason Witten named as Argyle Liberty Christian Warriors head coach

After retiring from pro football just last week (for a second time), former Cowboy tight end Jason Witten, will continue to stay right at home in the Dallas area working in football- this time as a high school football coach.

Argyle Liberty Christian took to Twitter Monday morning to announce that their month-long search for a new football head-coach after Steven Greek's resignation had come to an end with none other than the Dallas Cowboys great- Witten:

Liberty Christian School is excited to announce our new Head Football Coach Jason Witten. Jason, former Dallas Cowboy tight end and long-time Liberty parent will be joining the Liberty Christian coaching staff as Head Football Coach. It’s a great day to be a Warrior! pic.twitter.com/SPtdSqvxID — Liberty Christian (@LibertyArgyle) February 1, 2021

Greek helped lead the Liberty Christian Warriors to an 8-5 (3-1 in district play) record in 2018- his first season as a head coach- and the TAPPS Division I state semifinal game. The next two seasons saw less than ideal records with a 3-8 (1-3) record in 2019 and a 2-7 (1-4) record in 2020.

The 11-time Pro Bowler's retirement from the NFL came after a 17-year career where he played 16 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and one with the Las Vegas Raiders. Although Witten finished his playing career with the Raiders, he will sign a one-day contract with the Cowboys franchise in March to officially retire as he began- a Cowboy. Witten missed only one game in his entire NFL career.

Ad

Witten's oldest son, CJ, will be a freshman at Argyle Liberty Christian next season.