VYPE U: Rivalry Between New Caney & Porter Remains Alive

The Porter and New Caney rivalry has always been exciting in every sport. Both schools want to be better than the other to prove their place in New Caney ISD.

On Wenesday night, both boys' basketball teams headed into the game fearless. In the last December matchup, New Caney was victorious, so Porter had something to prove. Going into the match, both were ranked third in district play, making this a crucial game. Throughout the entire night, it was a back and forth game with both teams going in and giving it 100% and making the best when they had possession.

In the first quarter, for two whole minutes, no shots landed. Porter and New Caney both rebounded each other's shots. Porter took the first point after this stalemate with a three-pointer by Luke Currier. New Caney answered back with a three-pointer of their own. As the first quarter came to an end Porter led the game 17-9.

At the end of the second quarter, New Caney was on top. The score was 30-28. Both teams were ready to give it their all as the final stretch began. In the second half of the game, it was back and forth with only a two-point margin at any given time. New Caney scored and Porter answered back. It seemed as if no one could keep the lead.

As we reached the final quarter, things were getting heated. Fouls and free throws were a huge game-changer. Both teams were in foul danger as things kept intensifying. Within the last five minutes of the game, New Caney made it to the free-throw line and made both shots, and as did Porter. New Caney went 19/19 on the free-throw line, while Porter went 23/27.

Porter's very own Ke'shawn Simon ended the night with five steals and 11 points. Another player that contributed to the Porter Spartans win was Colby Christian. The senior had a total of 12 points, in which three shots were three-pointers. Lastly, the player of the game for the Porter Spartans was Luke Currier. Currier ended the night with 24 points and three steals. He also went 9/9 on the free-throw line.

In the last 30 seconds, New Caney made a three-pointer and brought the score to 61-59. As Porter was fouled, two shots were given, but only one was made, and that was enough to bring the score to 61-60, making the Porter Spartans victorious.

Last night's win put the Porter boys in 3rd place in the district, and potentially playoff-bound. Meanwhile, New Caney is tied for 4th with Cleveland in the district. The next games will be crucial for both teams. Anything could happen.



Ethan Brandon #10, dribbles the ball down the court.

Caleb Garcia #45

Luke Currier #3 shoots a free throw.

Colby Christian #2, looks to pass the ball.

Luke Currier #3 looks past New Caney defender.

Jaxon Olvera #0 looks to get past Ke'Shun Simon #12.

Samuel Brandon #12 runs with the ball for a fast break.

Ke'Shun Simon #12 dribbles past New Caney's defender.

Luke Currier #3 drives towards the basket.

Ke'Shun Simon #12 holds the ball while being defended by Ethan Brandon #10.

Samuel Brandon #12 passes the ball.

Luke Currier #3 keeps the ball alive.

Ethan Brandon #10 throws the ball.

Luke Currier #3

Kendall Dove #2 goes in for the shot.

Samuel Brandon #12 dribbles the ball down the court.

Colby Christian #2 goes in for the lay up.

Luke Currier #3 goes in past New Caney defenders to score.

Luke Currier #3 goes in for a jump shot.

David Ladokun #30 shoots a free throw.

Max Cargell #4 looks to pass the ball.

Kendall Dove #2 shoots the ball.