Big IKE has been on a big roll of late.

The Eagles are winners of three of their last four games, including beating Aldine Davis in overtime, 68-62, on January 19. It was a big come-from-behind win for Eisenhower against a very good Davis squad.

With five games left on the slate for the 2020-2021 season, the Eagles currently sit in fifth place.

Check out the highlights from the thrilling Eisenhower win from our partners over at H-Town High School Sports with Todd Freed powered by VYPE!