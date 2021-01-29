Balling! Frisco Lone Star gets set to celebrate their seniors

Slated at the No. 1 spot in their district, Frisco Lone Star girls basketball has posted a 16-4 overall record and a 14-1 district record so far this season. The Lady Rangers have only three games left this season- one of which is their last home game.

Frisco Lone Star is set to celebrate their seniors on Friday, January 29. The Rangers' twitter account shared a tweet expressing their pride in the 2021 class:

The Lady Rangers have outscored their opponents so far this season by 297 points. After a huge 58-33 district win over Frisco Heritage, Lone Star is coming in on a high to face district No. 3 Centennial. Tip-off is set for 6:00 pm.