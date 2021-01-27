Wylie East: searching for an undefeated district title threepeat

The Wylie East Lady Raiders have spent the 2020-2021 season plowing through their opponents. Only losing a handful of matches during non-district play, the Lady Raiders are pushing towards one of their best seasons in the last five years.

Led by head coach Meaghan Hodapp, Wylie East has posted a 20-3 overall record so far this season with an undefeated 11-0 district record. The Lady Raiders are certainly playing by Coach Hodapp's philosophy to "outwork your opponents."

"A successful season would to be district champs. We are four time district champs as of right now and our hope is to get another one," said senior Kiley Hicks during an interview earlier this season at the VYPE DFW WHATASNAP photoshoot. "Hopefully we can be undefeated district champs because we've done that two years in a row and hopefully we can go to state."

Keeping their aspirations high and their eyes on the prize, Wylie East is two games away from finishing an undefeated regular season. Their next game is at home on Friday, January 29th against Sherman with tip-off set for 6:15 pm.

