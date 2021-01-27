VYPE to LIVE Broadcast Ninth Annual TD Club of Houston Hildebrand Foundation Private School Awards

HOUSTON - The Ninth Annual Touchdown Club of Houston Hildebrand Foundation Private School Awards are set to take place at the Omni Hotel in the Galleria on Wednesday night.
For family and friends that cannot attend this year's event due to restrictions, VYPE has partnered with the Touchdown Club of Houston to broadcast the evening LIVE on VYPE.com and the TD Club of Houston Facebook page.
"We are proud to partner with the Touchdown Club of Houston on their 9th Annual Private School Football Awards, as they recognize the incredible accomplishments of Private School football players across this great city," VYPE Media CEO Shane Hildreth said.
Finalists for the TD Club of Houston's Coach of the Year, Specialist, Ironman, Lineman, Defensive and Offensive Players of the Year will be honored with the winners being announced at the end of the night.
VYPE will carry the entire two-hour event LIVE on multiple platforms for easy viewing. The finalists are listed below.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Cohen Carpenter, Fort Bend Christian
Ezekiel Evans, Kinkaid
Parker Forque, Episcopal
Johnny House, Kinkaid
Miles Jones, Episcopal
Vinny Ori, St. Thomas
Cameron McCurry, St. Thomas
Emile Vlahos, St. John's
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF YEAR
Cameron Bonner, St. Thomas
Solomon Cole, Fort Bend Christian
Luke Harrison, Lutheran South
Maddox Kopp, St. Thomas
Quon Marion, Episcopal
Drake Martinez, St. Thomas
Finn Nicholson, Second Baptist
Caedmon Parker, Woodlands Christian
LINEMAN OF THE YEAR
Bryce Calloway, Second Baptist
Luis Chavarria, Episcopal
Cayman Duncan, Kinkaid
Tommy Holstead, Kinkaid
Donovan Jackson, Episcopal
Bailey Jaramillo, Northland Christian
Cullen Montgomery, Episcopal
Mansfield Owsley, St. John's
Mark Pownall, St. Thomas
Remington Strickland, Fort Bend Christian
IRONMAN OF THE YEAR (starts on more than one side of ball)
Ellis Conklin, Second Baptist
Beau Domann, Concordia Lutheran
Bryce Gainous, Second Baptist
Jaaron Henderson, Lutheran North
David Kasemervisz, Fort Bend Christian
Jake Peterson, John Cooper
SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Eliot Gottsegen, Kinkaid
Pablo Tager, St. Thomas
Truette Tumey, Episcopal
COACH OF THE YEAR
Jordan Black, Fort Bend Christian
Erik DeHaven, John Cooper School
Kris Hogan, Cypress Christian
Rich McGuire, St. Thomas Catholic
Shaun Stephens, Lutheran North