VYPE to LIVE Broadcast Ninth Annual TD Club of Houston Hildebrand Foundation Private School Awards

HOUSTON - The Ninth Annual Touchdown Club of Houston Hildebrand Foundation Private School Awards are set to take place at the Omni Hotel in the Galleria on Wednesday night.

For family and friends that cannot attend this year's event due to restrictions, VYPE has partnered with the Touchdown Club of Houston to broadcast the evening LIVE on VYPE.com and the TD Club of Houston Facebook page.

"We are proud to partner with the Touchdown Club of Houston on their 9th Annual Private School Football Awards, as they recognize the incredible accomplishments of Private School football players across this great city," VYPE Media CEO Shane Hildreth said.

Finalists for the TD Club of Houston's Coach of the Year, Specialist, Ironman, Lineman, Defensive and Offensive Players of the Year will be honored with the winners being announced at the end of the night.

VYPE will carry the entire two-hour event LIVE on multiple platforms for easy viewing. The finalists are listed below.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Cohen Carpenter, Fort Bend Christian

Ezekiel Evans, Kinkaid

Parker Forque, Episcopal

Johnny House, Kinkaid

Miles Jones, Episcopal

Vinny Ori, St. Thomas

Cameron McCurry, St. Thomas

Emile Vlahos, St. John's

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF YEAR

Cameron Bonner, St. Thomas

Solomon Cole, Fort Bend Christian

Luke Harrison, Lutheran South

Maddox Kopp, St. Thomas

Quon Marion, Episcopal

Drake Martinez, St. Thomas

Finn Nicholson, Second Baptist

Caedmon Parker, Woodlands Christian

LINEMAN OF THE YEAR

Bryce Calloway, Second Baptist

Luis Chavarria, Episcopal

Cayman Duncan, Kinkaid

Tommy Holstead, Kinkaid

Donovan Jackson, Episcopal

Bailey Jaramillo, Northland Christian

Cullen Montgomery, Episcopal

Mansfield Owsley, St. John's

Mark Pownall, St. Thomas

Remington Strickland, Fort Bend Christian

IRONMAN OF THE YEAR (starts on more than one side of ball)

Ellis Conklin, Second Baptist

Beau Domann, Concordia Lutheran

Bryce Gainous, Second Baptist

Jaaron Henderson, Lutheran North

David Kasemervisz, Fort Bend Christian

Jake Peterson, John Cooper

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Eliot Gottsegen, Kinkaid

Pablo Tager, St. Thomas

Truette Tumey, Episcopal

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jordan Black, Fort Bend Christian

Erik DeHaven, John Cooper School

Kris Hogan, Cypress Christian

Rich McGuire, St. Thomas Catholic

Shaun Stephens, Lutheran North