Prosper Eagles fighting for a district title

With only five games left in the regular season, Prosper Eagles basketball (12-7, 4-3) sits at No. 3 in the UIL Region 1-6A District 5 basketball standings according to MaxPreps.

Despite a tough loss against current district No. 1 McKinney last week, the Eagles have recorded big district wins against teams like Allen, Boyd, and Guyer.

For the last three seasons, the Eagles have had strong pushes toward playoffs, but haven't quite been able to make a campaign for the state tournament. As the regular season winds down, fans should expect to see the Eagles finish strong and be a true contender for a district title if not more!

Prosper's next game is at home on Friday, January 29 where they will face the district's current No. 2- Braswell (17-6, 6-2). Tip-off is set for 7 pm.